George collapse — Emergency workers still searching for 19 people

Rescue efforts will enter day 10 today according to George Municipality with the search ongoing for 19 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the building collapse site in George on Thursday morning.

A total of 81 people had been working at the construction site in Victoria Street when tragedy unfolded.

By Thursday morning, a total of 62 people have been rescued and recovered.

A total of 33 have lost their lives. The deceased persons comprise of 27 men and six women.