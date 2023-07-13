George lawyer in court on 39 counts of fraud

The case against an attorney who allegedly defrauded more than R100,000 from a law firm he worked for has been postponed to September for the pre-trial. Clayton Tyron Sampson appeared in the George Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, where he was charged with 39 counts of fraud.

Sampson allegedly channelled more than R100,000 into his private accounts, money that was supposed to be deposited into the bank account of the law firm he worked for. He worked as an attorney at A Chimes and Van Wyk Incorporated from February 2014 to October 27, 2015. He had five bank accounts with different banks. The State alleges that the law firm deposited money it collected on behalf of its client, 3rd Generation CAW, into the bank account of the company.

“Sampson told the director of the law firm that the bank account number of 3rd Generation CAW had changed and provided one of his bank account numbers as the new bank account of the client,” NPA regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said. “More than 16 payments totalling over R62,000 were made from the trust account of A Chimes & Van Wyk Incorporated into his bank between November 1, 2014, and July 1, 2015, without any authority or consent to do so. Sampson also litigated for the law firm’s clients. “He then sent them invoices with his bank account number instead of the law firm’s. Between November 5, 2014, and September 25 2015, the law firm’s clients deposited money into two of his five bank accounts, totalling over R43,000,” Ntabazalila said.

During Thursday’s court appearance, the presiding officer indicated that she may recuse herself from the proceedings as she has previously dealt with the accused, in his capacity as an attorney. “She will, however, remain the presiding officer until the matter is set down for trial. The case has been remanded until September 21, for further particulars and pre-trial,” Ntabazalila added. Ntabazalila also noted that the accused is out on warning.