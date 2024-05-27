George woman in court on human trafficking charges

A woman alleged to have been holding someone against their will at a brothel in George in the Western Cape appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Nyaradzo Ellen Gwenzi, 39, made a brief appearance in court and was charged with trafficking in persons.

She was arrested on Saturday, May 25, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks). The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the arrest follows an alleged assault complaint. “This arrest stems from an observation conducted by the Hawks on May 25, 2024, at a known brothel in George where an alleged assault complaint was attended by the SAPS Visible Policing members,” Vukubi said. Upon further investigation into the matter, the Hawks established the assault victim was allegedly being held against her own free will by Gwenzi.

“The Hawks’s Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in George immediately went after the suspect and arrested her. “The victim was taken to George Hospital for medical examination and thereafter taken to a place of safety,” Vukubi said. After her appearance, the court postponed the matter against Gwenzi until Thursday, May 30, for her to appoint a legal representative.

The investigation continues. Success Egabor, 41, was traced to Strand by Home Affairs official and implicated as a third accomplice in a human trafficking matter. Photo: Hawks In a separate matter, a third suspect was arrested for human trafficking in George. Vukubi said the Department of Home Affairs arrested Success Egabor, 41, on Thursday, May 23, for being illegally in South Africa and was later handed over to the Hawks as she was also wanted for trafficking in persons.