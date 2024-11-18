German national on Interpol’s most wanted list nabbed at OR Tambo Airport

A German national who is on Interpol’s most wanted list has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng. Officials from The Border Management Authority (BMA) successfully intercepted the man on Friday, November 15.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said this significant breakthrough occurred during a routine border operation. They said the German suspect was intercepted in Turkey travelling with a fraudulent Israeli passport and was returned to South Africa on November 8. “Upon investigation, the BMA officials realised that the suspect had a German accent but insisted that he was an Israeli national.

“The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) was contacted and confirmed through the Embassy that the traveller was not an Israeli national.” BMA said Interpol was contacted and the suspect was found to be on the red list of the most wanted and had evaded arrest for drug trafficking for the past eight years. “The suspect was also found to have an international warrant of arrest and had been living in Malawi under a new identity and in possession of a Malawian temporary residence.”

BMA said he was found to have travelled under the German and Israeli passports and also suspected to have stolen the Israeli identity. “Interpol immediately arrested the suspect, and he is still in custody awaiting extradition to Germany.” BMA Commissioner, Michael Masiapato commended the vigilance and professionalism of the officials involved.