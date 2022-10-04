Germany ‘in contact’ with Pretoria following brutal murder of German tourist in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – The Pretoria Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany says it has noted the “tragic incident” in which four German nationals came under attack in Mpumalanga while heading to a lodge near the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate. One of the German tourists, who was driving the Hyundai Staria, was shot dead by the assailants before the vehicle rolled and crashed.

Christopher Schmidt, spokesperson for the German Embassy in South Africa, told IOL that the diplomatic mission is in “close contact” with the South African government. “The Embassy is aware of the tragic incident in Mpumalanga. We are in close contact with the South African authorities,” he said. “The Embassy's consular team is taking care of consular assistance for the German nationals affected by the incident.”

Earlier, police in Mpumalanga said the German nationals came under attack while travelling along Numbi Road on their way Numbi Gate at the Mdluli safari lodge. They were intercepted by three armed suspects in a Volkswagen Caddy. A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: SAPS Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the “terrible incident” happened on Monday afternoon, after 4pm. “According to the report, at that time, four tourists from Germany were travelling in a Hyundai on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari lodge. They were then stopped by three armed suspects, who were driving in a Volkswagen Caddy,” Mohlala narrated.

“The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle, but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him on the upper body through the window.” It is further said that the victims' vehicle, the Hyundai minivan, drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crashing into a wall. A German tourist was fatally shot, before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: SAPS “Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists,” said Mohlala.

“The police at Masoyi, as well as other role players in the emergency services, were alerted about the incident. A murder case was opened, with an immediate launch of a manhunt for the suspects.” Mohlala said no one had been arrested yet. “Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to immediately call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential ,and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police appealed.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed sadness over the death of the German tourist. Reacting to the news, which has already grabbed international headlines, Sisulu said she would engage her Cabinet colleagues in the security cluster to discuss the safety of tourists in South Africa. “I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the tourist who was killed in this incident. I also call on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” she said.