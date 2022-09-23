Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, September 23, 2022

Germiston task team arrest three suspects for allegedly manufacturing and selling drugs

Germiston task team arrested three suspects for allegedly manufacturing and selling drugs. Photo: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – A Germiston policing task team has arrested three suspects for allegedly manufacturing and selling drugs.

The suspects were arrested after the discovery of six plastic bags containing crystal meth, two blocks of crystal meth as well as an apparatus used to manufacture the drugs was made at De Beer road, Germiston on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the members of the Germiston Task Team made the arrests on Thursday after following a tip-off which led them to said location.

Upon arrival at the location, the team found three men and arrested them on the spot after searching the premises.

“The efforts of the police to eradicate drugs from communities yielded positive results” said Sello.

The suspects currently remain in police custody. They are expected to make their appearance in court soon.

IOL

