Girl, 10, found dead in a vandalised house, but police say she was never reported missing

A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Airport Valley in the Eastern Cape on Monday afternoon. Police said at around 5pm SA Police Service (SAPS) Walmer responded to a complaint of a body lying in a vandalised house.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the community pointed out the body of a girl as police arrived on the scene. “She had visible burn wounds on her body.” Janse van Rensburg said the child had been identified, however, a formal identification would be done before her identity could be released.

“According to information, she was last seen on Friday (July 21) and was never reported missing,” Janse van Rensburg said. “The motive for the murder is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.” Police is appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation or in tracing the suspect/s to contact SAPS Walmer on 041-509-4030 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station.

Janse van Rensburg reminded the community that all information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. In another incident also in the Eastern Cape, a 14-year-old girl was murdered in cold blood, allegedly by a teenage boy who was reportedly obsessed with her. The incident took place a week ago in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, Eerste River.