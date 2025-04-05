Girl, 10, loses eye in pit bull attack, police investigate owner negligence

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape is investigating a case of negligence following a brutal attack on a 10-year-old girl by a pit bull. According to the SABC the young girl lost an eye and sustained a skull fracture during the attack on Tuesday.

The police have also urged the public to refrain from circulating graphic images of the victim on social media. "The Galeshewe SAPS is investigating a case of negligence or failure to prevent an animal to cause injury to another person against the owner of the dog," the police said in a statement. The police also highlighted that Section 1(1) of the Animal Matters Amendment Act 42 of 1993 "provides that any person as a result of whose negligence an animal causes injury to another person, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years," SAPS said.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 6pm the children were playing in Phutane Street, Galeshewe when the 10-year-old female victim was allegedly attacked by the pit bull," said the police. "The victim suffered severe injuries to her head and face and was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.". Following the attack, the dog was removed from the property of the owner by the SPCA the following day.

"The victim and or his/her parents or guardian may also approach the civil court for a claim of civil damages as a result of the injury, trauma, medical costs suffered, as well as future medical costs," the police said. The police urged anyone with information to contact Galeshewe Detectives at 082 495 5420, call the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS app. IOL News