Girl, 14, kidnapped in Mpumalanga, rescued in Gauteng, five suspects arrested

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested five suspects, including two women, for the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Kriel on Monday, July 22. The suspects are aged between 23 and 41.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the teen’s mother was contacted by three of the suspects threatening to kill her if police were involved. “Two off-duty police constables were called upon by the acting station commander of Kriel, to assist in tracing the suspects. The off-duty members followed up on information and traced the suspects until they had cornered four of them in Vereeniging, in Gauteng on Tuesday, July 23. The girl was also found unharmed,” Mdhuli said. He said police arrested three men and a 41-year-old woman in Gauteng, while the fifth suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested in Kriel on Tuesday afternoon.

There is a possibility the suspects may be linked to other kidnapping incidents. “The suspects are facing charges relating to kidnapping and extortion. The police cannot rule out the possibility that these suspects may have been involved in other kidnapping-related incidents, and the investigation will also focus on previously reported cases of kidnapping, with the potential to add more charges as the investigation continues. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon,” Mdhuli said. Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said while the incident in itself is distressing, the swift and effective response demonstrated by SAPS members merits commendation.

“Our members stand resolute in the commitment to safeguard the community and uphold the principles of justice and security. These members displayed total commitment to their call of duty, even when off-duty, and we acknowledge and appreciate the commendable efforts of all those involved in ensuring the safe return of the child and bringing the perpetrators thereof to justice. “We trust that this breakthrough will in a way assist in some of the outstanding kidnapping cases that were committed in and around Kriel. Kidnapping cases are of great concern to us as police, and we are doing our best to mitigate this challenge,” Mkhwanazi said. [email protected]