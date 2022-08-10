Girl, 15, dies in hospital after being caught in crossfire on Women’s Day

Cape Town - The Delft community is reeling in shock after a 15-year-old girl became the latest victim of gang violence in the area. The teen was headed to a shop when she was struck by the bullet.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the incident occurred in front of a house in Spitfire Street, The Hague, at 4pm. “According to reports, SAPS members received a complaint from radio control. On arrival at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground on her stomach, with gunshot wound to her right shoulder. “The victim was walking to the shop when she was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

“The ambulance transported the victim to a nearby hospital for medical attention. An attempted murder case was opened for investigation,” Van Wyk said. However, the teenager later died in hospital. Police have changed their investigation from attempted murder to murder. “Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Van Wyk said.

A resident said they had been left “on their own” as gangs continued to hold them hostage. The resident spoke to IOL on condition of anonymity, for fear of her safety. “As a single mother of boys, my biggest fear is when shots are ringing out, someone is going to come to my house and tell me it's one of my boys.

“These gangs do not care. They just shoot. I have also been a victim of a crossfire more than once in this area and where I previously lived. “Police here are scared, and rightly so. These criminals don’t care. That little girl didn’t deserve to get struck down like a dog,” the woman told IOL. [email protected]

