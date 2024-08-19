Girl, 16, sentenced for robbery and murder of 64-year-old Mpumalanga woman

The High Court in Mpumalanga, sitting in Middelburg, sentenced a 16-year-old girl to 18 years in prison for her role in an aggravated robbery and murder incident. Police said the “tragic incident” occurred in August 2023 at Loding Village near Vaalbank, in Mpumalanga.

“On August 14, 2024, the court sentenced the accused to 18 years for the murder of Ms Grace Tebogo Sebothoma, 64, which she committed by stabbing her multiple times then robbed her of her personal belongings,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. In addition, the teenager received a 10-year sentence for the robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court ordered that the two sentences run concurrently.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has welcomed the sentence, and appealed for protection of vulnerable members of society. “We hope this sentence will send a strong message to young people who commit crime, that they will have to bear the consequences,” said Mkhwanazi. “Take note that one of our strategies within the [SA Police Service] SAPS, is the Youth Crime Prevention Desk, which was established as a platform for young people to get together and engage in issues affecting them,” he said.

“We encourage young people to get involved in the fight against crime, not be perpetrators of crime.” In April, IOL reported that the High Court in Mpumalanga sentenced 30-year-old Zanele Mkhonto to 20 years direct imprisonment for the brutal murder of her boyfriend, a police officer, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 47. Thwala was stationed at KaBokweni police station at the time of his demise.

Zanele Mkhonto was sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment for the brutal murder of her boyfriend, a police officer, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 47. Picture: NPA/SAPS Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa said Mkhonto pleaded guilty in November 2023, and was subsequently convicted of murdering the police officer. “She told the court that she was in a romantic relationship with the deceased (Thwala) and they were residing together from January to July 2022, at Gedlembane, in Pienaar. After realising that their relationship was volatile she left to her parental home,” said Nyuswa. On August 2, 2022, the NPA said Mkhonto visited Thwala in Gedlembane. During that visit, an altercation between the two ensued.