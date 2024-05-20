Girl, aged nine, among shot victims at Juju Valley in Limpopo as ANC and EFF members clash

Limpopo police are investigating cases of attempted murder after a violent incident occurred during political party campaigns at Juju Valley, under the Seshego policing area. Two people, including a minor, sustained gunshot wounds in the incident which happened on Sunday afternoon.

“The violence erupted during a campaign event between rival political parties, leading to an escalation that endangered the live of an innocent nine-year-old bystander,” said Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, Limpopo police spokesperson.. “The police and emergency medical services responded swiftly to the scene, providing immediate assistance to the minor girl and commencing a thorough investigation into the matter. Another case was later reported after it was established that a 25-year-old man was shot during the scuffle.” A nine-year-old girl who was a bystander was shot and wounded when members of the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters clashed at Juju Valley, Seshego. Picture: Screengrab/X Mashaba said according to information available at this stage, several other people sustained injuries after members of political parties hit each other with stones. Several shots were fired during the incident.

“There is a possibility of more cases being reported as investigations unfold,” said Mashaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has “strongly” condemned the violent acts, emphasising that such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Hadebe reiterated the commitment of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that the perpetrators of the violence are brought to justice.

“We deplore this senseless act of violence that has resulted in injuries to innocent individuals, including a child. The safety and security of our communities, especially during the election period, is of utmost importance,” Hadebe said. “The SAPS will intensify its efforts to maintain law and order and ensure the perpetrators of this heinous act face the full might of the law,” she said. “As we approach the general elections, we urge the members of the public to be aware of criminality disguised as political activism, which seeks to hijack public grievance to advance instability.”

Police in Limpopo are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. “They may contact Lieutenant Colonel Ditjutle Molepo on 082 414 3534. Information can be reported to the nearest police station, anonymously via the SAPS Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or use My SAPS App,” the police appealed. On Sunday, IOL reported that the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatTJoints), led by the SAPS, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA) said they have sufficient measures in place to ensure that the upcoming elections proceed without any incidents of crime and disruption.