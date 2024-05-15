Girls, aged 13, 14, and 16, abducted and gang-raped while walking from street bash at 2am

Seshego police are investigating following an alleged gang rape which took place at Mmotong Makgofe on Sunday. The gang rape incident allegedly took place at around 2am according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“According to the information, three victims aged 13, 14 and 16 were at the street bash at about 2am. They then decided to go home and they were accompanied by three home boys,” said Mashaba. Along the way, the group of three boys and three girls was accosted by a group of unknown men armed with grass-cutting shears and and knives. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS When the three boys who were accompanying the three girls spotted the assailants, the boys fled the scene.

“The suspects forcefully grabbed the victims and took them to the closest RDP house, where they all raped them multiple times before releasing them,” said Mashaba. The rapists also fled the scene after the ordeal. “The police have opened three counts of rape. The suspects are still at large,” said Mashaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has directed police in the area to use all resources at their disposal to track and apprehend the perpetrators. “We cannot stand by while the perpetrators torment women in such inhumane circumstances. These criminals must be found and subjected to the criminal justice system,” said Hadebe. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe Police in Limpopo have appealed to anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or share information on My SAPS App.

Last month, IOL reported that police at Tzaneen, under the Mopani district in Limpopo, were hunting down four unknown men in connection with the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was abducted in Tzaneen in the early hours of a Saturday morning, on April 27, after she had left a bar and was heading to a local tavern. “It is reported that the victim allegedly left her residence at Mopje village, Bolobedu on Friday, April 26, at about 5.30pm and departed to a bar lounge at Motopa village where she shared drinks the whole night with her two friends,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.

“On Saturday, April 27, 2024, at about 2am, the victim left the bar lounge and proceeded to a local tavern. While on the way, an unknown, red motor vehicle with four unknown male suspects stopped next to her.” The men travelling in the red vehicle alighted from the car and they were wielding firearms. They grabbed the teenage girl and put her in their vehicle, and drove away to an unknown location in the bushes within the Tzaneen area.