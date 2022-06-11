Girls, aged 8 and 9, raped in Limpopo while walking from school

Pretoria – Police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) in Tshilwavhusiku, outside Louis Trichardt, have launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly raped two girls, aged 8 and 9, at Gogobole village. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two minor children fell victim to the crime on Thursday at around 4pm when they were walking from school.

“The children were reportedly walking from school when they met two unknown men wearing blue work suits. The suspects then grabbed and forcefully dragged them into the nearby bushes next to Chumbrys Farm where they both raped them. They then fled the scene. “The traumatised children informed the elders when they arrived at home and the matter was then reported to the local police. A case of two counts of rape was opened and the FCS immediately took over the investigations,” Mojapelo said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged community members with information that can assist in the unfolding investigations “to come forward to ensure that the culprits are brought to book as speedily as possible.

“Anyone with information may contact Lieutenant Colonel Maphefo Machaba on 082 451 7163, Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or My SAPS App.” Earlier this week, a 47-year-old man, Muzilani Ronald Mushwana appeared before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on charges of housebreaking and rape of a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman. “It is alleged that the accused on June 4, broke into the house of the victim in Hoveni village outside Tzaneen, through the window and raped the victim in the middle of the night,” said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

“The accused was arrested on June 6 after the incident was reported to Maake police station,” she said. Malabi-Dzhangi said the case has been postponed to June 17 for further investigations. Mushwana will remain in custody.

