Girls, aged seven and nine, vanish while playing at home, raped overnight and dumped

Mpumalanga police are requesting assistance from the community in solving a criminal case of a double rape incident involving two minors, aged seven and nine. “These innocent victims suffered excruciating pain and agony in the hands of an immoral rapist,” said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

"This was after the two girls somehow went missing on Saturday, March 30, from their parents' home in the Vosman policing precinct near Witbank." Police said the double rape incident has sent shock waves within the community. A manhunt has been launched in Mpumalanga for "an immoral rapist" who kept two girls aged seven and nine and raped them overnight. "The news first came to light after the parents of these minors could not locate them where they were playing. They then alerted the police who opened a missing persons file for investigation purposes. A search party for the victims intensified, however with no success," said Mdhluli.

On Sunday, officers at Phola police station were informed that the victims had been found. However, the information indicated that the two girls had been raped. “The reason behind the minors being found, was as a result of a Good Samaritan, who assisted after the two girls were dumped on the streets by their attacker who just left them to fend for themselves and to navigate their way back home after keeping them hostage for the whole night,” said Mdhluli. When the Good Samaritan found the two minor victims, they were presenting signs of shock and were both shivering as a result of the cold weather.

Police said the little girls were not appropriately dressed for the weather. Following the “evil act”, the police's family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit were assigned to probe the horrific incident. “A request is therefore made for the community to come forward with valuable information that may share light in this investigation. Anyone who is willing to volunteer tangible assistance, is humbly requested to contact Sergeant Zinhle Mathenjwa from the FCS Unit at 072 792 0691,” said Mdhluli.

"Members of the public can also call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous." Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the horrific incident. Manamela vowed that police in the province will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime "are hunted down and swiftly brought to book so that justice can be served for the victims".