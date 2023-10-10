Gogo linked to nyaope dealers, gets suspended sentences for providing them with a firearm and ammunition

The Secunda Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced 67-year-old Anna Catherina Badenhorst for contravention of the Firearms Control Act. Badenhorst was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as the Hawks) Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit.

Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Badenhorst was charged for providing a firearm to people who were not entitled to possess the gun and its ammunition. She was also charged for providing ammunition to people who were not entitled to possess the bullets. Anna Catherina Badenhorst, aged 67, got suspended sentences after she was convicted of breaching the Firearms Control Act. Photo: Hawks “The sentences followed after the accused (Badenhorst) was implicated by her co-accused who were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and dealing in drugs in the form of nyaope,” said Sekgotodi.

“It is alleged that during the arrest of the pair, they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm did not belong to them.” The investigation team verified the ownership of the firearm, which led them to the residence of the rightful owner of the gun. “A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed during an intelligence driven operation on March 15. The accused was arrested and later released on bail,” said Sekgotodi.

Badenhorst appeared in court on several occasions until she was found guilty and sentenced this month. “On count one, she was sentenced to R12,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment suspended for five years. On count two, she was sentenced to R12,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment suspended for five years,” said Sekgotodi. The firearm and ammunition have been forfeited to the State.