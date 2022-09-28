Golden Miles Bhudu says St Albans inmate’s viral pics set back fight to have cellphones allowed in prisons

Durban – The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights says their fight to have gayets (cellphones) in prisons has been set back several steps after an inmate's photographs went viral on social media at the weekend.
“This display of arrogance, childish and flamboyant outburst of prison fashion is met with outrage,” said Sapohr national spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu. He said this behaviour attracted negative publicity and caused further delays in the battle to get legislation labelling cellphones contraband changed.
He said cellphones were a valuable instrument for inmates to expose human rights violations, abuse of power, gangsterism, gang rape and exploitation in prisons.
“These counter-revolutionaries must be man enough to face the consequences for bringing the relentless and legitimate struggle to legalise the cellphone behind bars into disrepute,” Bhudu said.
He added that in developed countries, cellphones were legalised along with strict conditions.
“This is what Sapohr is striving for. These counter-revolutionaries are on their own,” Bhudu said.
On Tuesday, Department of Justice spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmate had been moved to a special care unit so an investigation could be conducted and he would be formally charged.
The inmate is serving a 23 year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He was sentenced in January 2014.
“Mobile phones are defined as a contraband in correctional centres, hence illegal access and usage is a punishable offence. The said inmate will also face other charges for tailoring offender uniform as this is against Department of Correctional Services policies. DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour and there shall be strong action and consequences,” Nxumalo said.
IOL