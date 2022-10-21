Gone in two minutes: Tweeps drag Toyota over theft of Hilux vehicles

Pretoria - A Twitter post made earlier this week, depicting the theft of a Toyota Hilux in Brooklyn, Pretoria, had by Friday morning garnered more than 90 000 views and more than 1 000 retweets. The tweet by tracking company Vehicle Trackers shows two-minute CCTV footage of an alleged car thief arriving at the scene by a gate, where two vehicles are parked.

Story continues below Advertisement

After one minute on the scene, the man has gained entry into the parked graphite grey Toyota Hilux, and sits by the driver’s seat. In two minutes, the man has reversed and swiftly drives away. Toyota Hilux Legend. 2020 Model. Colour Graphite Grey Registration JM58GJ GP was stolen in Brooklyn, Pretoria. pic.twitter.com/fgKlGCjoNl — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) October 17, 2022 The parking attendant on sight, seemingly does not notice the crime, and rushes to assist the reversing driver, hoping for some coins.

More than 190 Twitter users had commented on the video by Friday, with many expressing shock on how the double cab was quickly accessed, and stolen. On Tuesday, IOL wrote to Toyota South Africa, giving the Japanese global automaker an opportunity to respond. The company acknowledges the query, and promises to respond after a day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This serves to confirm that your media query has been received. I will revert to you early tomorrow. Many thanks and best regards,” a manager responsible for marketing, corporate and public relations responded on Tuesday morning. However, there was no shortage of reaction to the Vehicle Trackers video, with many questioning how the security of the much-loved Hilux had not been improved despite it being targeted by car thieves. One user, Yayo wrote: “They really make it look dangerous to buy such cars”. Another user, xvii responded to Yayo: “Such a beautiful car too. Sadly not a safe option eMzansi”.

Story continues below Advertisement

They really make it look dangerous to buy such cars — ☆°YAYO°☆ (@its_YAYO_Bro) October 17, 2022 David Mathekga reacted: “That one car alongside VW I will never buy. They are not willing to improve their anti-theft systems. I think they (are) working with these criminal syndicates who sell the cars back to them”. That's one car alongside VW that I will never buy, they are not willing to improve their anti-theft systems, i think they working with these criminal syndicates who sells the cars back to them — David Mathekga (@david_tema) October 17, 2022 Naphty added: “Aowa forced entry in such expensive car, no alarm nyana”. Tagging Toyota, Sweet Black reacted: “@ToyotaSA needs to up its game for the security of the brand. It is a big risk to buy any Toyota”. Ta Shane responded to Sweet Black: “They do that, but our brothers who work at Toyota are sharing that information with criminals”.

Another user, Est. 2011 wrote: “This guy started the engine within 40 secs”. Mzwandile Magwaza added: “These cars are too expensive to be stolen with such ease. This is not right @ToyotaSA”. Itu responded: “Maybe they are being taken back to Toyota”. AK Laleki wrote: “Gone kanjalo nje. Mara what is Toyota saying about all of this stealing mara yeah”.

Gone kanjalo nje 🙄 mara what is Toyota saying about all of this stealing mara yeah — AK LALEKI (@AkLaleki) October 17, 2022 In September, security firm Tshenolo PI shared several photos where Toyota vehicles were recovered after the thieved had started stripping them. IOL had reported in August that orders for hijacked and stolen high-end vehicles are rolling in from across the country and thieves are working hard to break through the security barriers of these cars to honour their contracts. Experts say mainly vehicles equipped with keyless entry or emergency start functionality which are being targeted.