Goodwood woman bust for reporting ‘armed robbery’ that never happened

A 25-year-old Cape Town woman who filed a false case has appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on charges of perjury and defeating the course of justice. The woman filed a case of armed robbery, claiming she had been robbed while shopping.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the woman filed the report at Goodwood police station. “The complainant said she was at a shopping mall on Voortrekker Road in Goodwood on Friday, September 27, when she was approached by an unknown male. “He [the supposed suspect] allegedly pointed her with a firearm and deceived her out of R24,000 in cash and her work laptop, valued at R25,000,” Van Wyk said.

He said on Monday, September 30, an interview was conducted with the complainant by detectives from Goodwood SAPS. “During the interview, detectives followed up on leads and clues and got suspicious of the complainant’s account of the facts. “As the interview progressed the complainant came up with the truth and admitted that she gave a false statement regarding the events. Another statement was taken from the complainant explaining the facts.

“Thereafter, she was arrested for perjury and defeating the course of justice. She was arrested and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court,” Van Wyk said. Western Cape police management have given a stern warning to those who commit crimes and try to conceal their actions by opening false criminal cases. “A false report puts a lot of strain on police resources which could have been directed to real incidents of crime and to victims who need police assistance.