Gotcha! Hawks nab third person suspected in theft of 51 rhino horns from North West Parks and Tourism Board

The Hawks arrested another suspect linked to the theft of 51 rhino horns worth R9 million stolen from a vault at the premises of the North West Parks and Tourism Board in Mahikeng. Lefa Mankgaba, 46, was arrested by the Hawks last Friday in Rustenburg for the alleged theft of 51 rhino horns at the premises of the North West Parks and Tourism Board.

Information led the Hawks’ team to Rustenburg, where Mankgaba was arrested for the alleged theft of 51 rhino horns. This incident occurred on June 26, 2023, at the North West Parks Board. “This brings the number of arrests made thus far to three,” Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said. Mathebula said that the suspect appeared in the Mahikeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning on charges of business burglary.

Mathebula further added that his case was postponed to July 19 for a bail application. "He will appear along with the other two accused, Lindani Mthombeni and Elias Mangande, who appeared briefly in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on Thursday," Mathebula said. The arrest of Mankgaba comes after Hawks previously alleged that in the early hours of Monday morning, June 26, 2023, burglars broke into the facility, evaded all the security in place, and located vault keys, which they used to enter the vault.

The suspects used the keys to gain access to the rhino horn stockpile and vanished with 51 rhino horns worth R9 million. Meanwhile, DA members of parliament, Dave Bryant and Hannah Winkler, previously said the incident not only represents a significant loss of magnificent creatures, but also highlights the dire need for enhanced security measures to protect rhino stockpiles. Bryant and Winkle also urged Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy to take immediate action to address the security breach. This will ensure the safety of valuable rhino horn stockpiles.