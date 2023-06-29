Gotcha! Pep store robbers arrested after stealing phones fitted with tracking device

A Pretoria man has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of several cellphones which had been stolen during a recent robbery at a Pep store. The cellphones, which were fitted with tracking devices, had been stolen during a robbery in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

Police spokesperson in Tshwane, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said robbers unwittingly stole a gadget which contained a tracking device, and police were soon knocking on their door. “SAPS crime prevention members promptly responded to information received from Matrix Tracker regarding an active device that was taken during a business robbery at a Pep store at Morula Complex in Mabopane,” said Van Dyk. Items stolen during the Pep store robbery included R11,000 in cash, clothing items valued at R2,000, and several cellphones.

A man was arrested in Mabopane, Tshwane, after police and private security recovered numerous cellphones stolen during a robbery at a Pep store. Picture: SAPS “Within minutes of the crime being committed, Mabopane SAPS crime prevention, in collaboration with Matrix Tracker, tracked the device to house number 1244 in Block A (Boekenhout), Mabopane,” said Van Dyk. Upon arrival at the house, the law enforcement team allegedly found a man in possession of several cellphones. Police said many of the mobile phones were still in their sealed boxes, along with the tracking device.

A man was arrested in Mabopane, Tshwane, after police and private security recovered numerous cellphones stolen during a robbery at a Pep store. Picture: SAPS The man was subsequently arrested for possession of stolen property. However, police said some of the stolen cellphones and money was not recovered in the raid. Some of the robbery suspects are still at large.