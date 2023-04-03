Gqeberha biokineticist speaks out following second suspect’s arrest for kidnapping

A 26-year-old biokineticist who was kidnapped from Nelson Mandela Bay has taken to social media to thank everyone for their support. Riana Pretorius was reportedly taken from her medical practice in Newton Park in Pickering Street. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.

A R2 million ransom request was made hours after her abduction. She was reunited with her family eight days later. “On my family’s behalf and mine, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks. We were and continue to be humbled by the support of our family and friends during these hard times. “Thank you so much for everyone’s prayers and thoughts. It came just as we needed it most! It is the wonderful actions of others that keep us going most days. We just wanted to say THANK YOU in the biggest way.

“Our lives have been turned upside down, but we are getting back on track and looking forward to the future. The Lord has blessed us,” the post read Picture: Riana Pretorius Facebook page

Two suspects have since been arrested for the kidnapping. Xolile Rawutini was arrested after he was found inside the vehicle used in the hijacking. He has since appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court while Xolani Kafile was arrested days later. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said police had also recovered a 9mm firearm with its serial number filed off. The men are due back in court on April 5 for a formal bail application.