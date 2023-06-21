Gqeberha company director accused of forging documents to get a R83 million loan

Durban - An Eastern Cape businessman arrested on allegations of fraud and forgery has been released on R5,000 bail. Jerome William Perils, 53, was arrested by the Hawks Unit in Gqeberha.

Perils, who is the director of a company called Kenako Concrete (PTY) LTD is alleged to have committed this fraud during the period of October 2020. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Perils allegedly applied for a loan from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for his construction company. “In order for him to be granted the R83 million loan he applied for, he had to deposit R3 million into his company bank account, of which he fell short with R1 million.

“He is reported to have forged the proof of payment for the R1 million which was outstanding and was thus granted the R83 million loan. “The money was then paid in tranches to his business account,” he said. Mhlakuvana said Perils is also accused of defrauding the company, by instructing the debtor’s clerk to formulate invoices for concrete which was delivered to various customers for which customers paid him cash.

“The money was never deposited to the company account, but allegedly used for his personal gain,” Mhlakuvana said. Perils is further reported to have been previously arrested in December 2017 for the same charges of fraud for another company called Concrete4u. “During auditing, thorough internal forensic investigation was done and numerous discrepancies were identified.