Gqeberha cops bust a hijack suspect, kill gunman

Public Order Police (POP) in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 32-year-old male suspect involved in a hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm on Sunday, July 28. The arrest occurred when three male suspects attempted to hijack a truck carrying liquor at a crossing in Struandale, Gqeberha.

Police said the suspects forcibly removed the driver from the truck and began escorting him across the road. Meanwhile, one of the suspects tried to drive the truck. Patrol officers noticed the suspicious activity at the corner of Struan Way and Armourplate Road. "Upon investigation, one of the suspects jumped from the truck and opened fire on our officers. They returned fire, and a chase ensued," said South African Police Service (SAPS) Captain Andre Beetge. The suspect, who sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, was apprehended and found in possession of a 9mm pistol. He is under police guard in hospital. The other two suspects released the truck driver during the shootout, and no cargo was taken.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 29. He faces multiple charges, including hijacking, attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. In a separate incident, POP officers were patrolling the Chatty area early on July 28, when they noticed a Datsun Go being chased by a grey Suzuki Ertiga. The Datsun Go stopped next to a SAPS vehicle, and its occupants sought help from the police. During this interaction, the driver of the Suzuki performed a drive-by shooting, wounding one of the men who had exited the Datsun Go before speeding away.

"Our officers pursued the Suzuki until it crashed in Asrayi Street, Kwadwesi. The driver exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the police, who responded by shooting him. He was fatally wounded on the scene," Beetge confirmed. The identity of the deceased driver remains unknown, and an inquest has been opened to investigate the circumstances. The SAPS in the Eastern Cape continues to intensify its efforts to combat crime, ensuring the safety and security of the community.