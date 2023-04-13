Johannesburg – The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha has launched a manhunt for two suspects in the fatal shooting of two women. A child was also wounded when gunmen opened gire on a VW Polo at about 11am on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three women were travelling in a vehicle in Daku Road in Kwazakele. “The vehicle stopped and one female got off to buy some live chickens. When she jumped back into the vehicle and as the driver started the vehicle, shots were fired at them.” The 25-year-old and 50-year-old front and back seat passengers were fatally shot by the two gunmen, while the driver was shot through her right leg.

A toddler who was in the back seat with his mother was shot through his right arm. “Both victims were taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Names of the deceased will be released once next of kin has been informed,” said Naidu. No suspects have been arrested yet and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.