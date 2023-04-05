Gqeberha police recover hijacked e-hailing vehicle, three arrested

Cape Town – The Mount Road police in Gqeberha have arrested three suspects alleged to have hijacked an e-hailing driver of his Renault Kwid.
The driver reportedly responded to a request to pick up a client in Pearson Street on Tuesday at about 5.30am.
When he got there, four people, two men and two women, got into the vehicle, and while driving he was forced out of the car at gunpoint.
Police said three suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “While en route in Hartman Street, the driver was forced out of the car, and the suspects drove off with the vehicle.
“While conducting crime prevention operations, SAPS Mount Road were alerted to the hijacking and at approximately 8.30am on Tuesday, they recovered the vehicle in Old Grahamstown Road in Deal Party. Three suspects were arrested,” Van Rensburg said.
She said the suspects were detained on charges of possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle and would appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court this week.
IOL