Gqeberha police step up patrols amid robbery spike during load shedding hours

A spike in house robberies during load shedding hours has led to an increase in street patrols in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. Police have reported a surge in crime in recent weeks, most notably during or just after load shedding times, particularly between 10pm and 4am. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said in all the cases reported, there are at least two or more assailants who break into homes.

She said in a recent robbery in Kabega Park, four men entered a home and held up the occupants. ‘’The complainant was woken up by four males in balaclavas. One was armed with a firearm, and one with a panga. He was struck with the panga on his left arm. A shot was also fired, but he did not sustain any injuries. Entry to the house was gained by forcing open the sliding door. A TV and cellphones were among items taken. The complainant was taken to hospital for treatment,’’ Naidu said in a statement issued this week. She said police had noted an increase in similar-style robberies in Rowallan Park, Kunene Park, Parsonsridge and Westering areas.

‘’In some cases, police found that sliding doors were left open, giving criminals easy access to the homes. Residents are advised to re-look at their current security measures and consider upgrading, as their safety is a priority,’’ Naidu added. Police offered the following safety tips for homeowners: • Make sure that sliding doors have security gates and that both are locked when going to bed.

• Install burglar bars on all windows that open. • Make sure that your alarm system is in a good working condition and that the panic button is within reach in cases of emergency. • Never go outside if you hear a noise or to check on your dog’s constant barking. Instead, activate your panic alarm, and phone the police and/or your security company.

Naidu said load shedding has also impacted police stations, with phone lines down during those hours. SAPS Kabega Park residents are advised that should they experience challenges getting hold of the police station or the 10111 centre lines, residents can call the Operational Command Centre on 082 442 1282.