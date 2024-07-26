Independent Online
Gqeberha prosthetist arrested for RAF fraud

Ruan Lundt, a prosthetist, has been charged with RAF fraud. Picture: Hawks

Published Jul 26, 2024

Share

A 37-year-old Gqeberha doctor has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested on allegations of Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud.

Ruan Lundt, a prosthetist (a health care provider who makes artificial limbs for people with disabilities) appeared in the Gqeberha New Law Magistrate’s Court and charged with seven counts of fraud.

He was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) this week.

Explaining the merits of the case, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged in 2022, Lundt submitted quotes with seven claims to RAF in both his company name and that of Moolman Orthopaedics company name, without Moolman's knowledge.

“It is further alleged that the quotes were orchestrated such that Lundt's company quote was selected over those in Moolman's name.

“A payout to the value of more than R290,000 was allegedly paid to Lundt's company.

“On discovery of some red flags in the claims, the matter was referred to the Hawks for probing that saved RAF a further potential prejudice of more than R440,000.”

Lundt has been released on a warning.

“The matter was remanded to August 23, 2024 for legal representation,” said Mgolodela.

Earlier this year, the RAF said the issue of fraud was endemic.

The organisation said it had stopped over R2.6 billion worth of fraudulent claims over the past three financial years after they were lodged for compensation, the Pretoria News reported.

IOL News

sapsnpahawksmagistrates courtgqeberhaeastern capecrime and courtsfraudhealth care workers