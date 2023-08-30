Graaff-Reinet couple busted with drugs estimated at R800,000

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Graaff-Reinet arrested a couple at Fred Hufkie Street in Asherville for being in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R800,000. Edwill Klerk, 42, and Ellewies Klerk, 44, have since been released on free bail following their arrest on August 23, 2023, on charges of dealing in drugs.

It is alleged that on the mentioned date, SAPS Graaff Reinet Operational Command Centre (OCC) members executed a search warrant at a house in Fred Hufkie Street in Asherville. "On searching the house 990 mandrax tablets, 500 grams of tik, 8 rolls of dagga and cash were confiscated. The estimated street value of the drugs is R800,000," police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. "Edwill and Ellewies Klerk are appeared in the Graaff-Reinet Magistrate’s Court on October 23, 2023," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, the Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka, has welcomed the arrests and applauded the members for their efforts. Drug-related issues are a major concern and contributor to certain types of crimes. Substance abuse can lead to criminality, as addicts may resort to illegal means to acquire drugs to fund their addiction. "We urge the communities to continue providing information to the police, either voluntarily or anonymously," Xawuka said.