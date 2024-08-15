Graafwater police seize R50,000 worth of drugs, arrest three after tip off

Graafwater Police have achieved a major victory in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing a substantial haul of mandrax tablets valued at approximately R50,000. The operation, which took place on Wednesday, August 14, led to the arrest of three suspects.

The police acted on detailed information about a potential drug delivery to a residence on Sifra Street in Graafwater. Monitoring the suspected delivery route, officers intercepted a vehicle on the R364 near Clanwilliam that matched the description provided. A search of the vehicle uncovered a suspicious parcel, which the driver allegedly admitted was en route to the Graafwater address.

Upon arriving at the residence, police arrested two individuals, a man and a woman who were allegedly in the process of receiving the parcel. The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody. The suspects were escorted to the SAPS office, where the parcel was opened in the presence of the suspects. Inside, officers found 990 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R50,000. 990 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R50,000, recovered by Graafwater Police during a major drug bust on August 14. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS The three suspects, a 27-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 39, are set to face charges of drug dealing and will appear in the Clanwilliam Magistrate’s Court soon.