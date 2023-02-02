Grade 10 Brakpan pupil stabbed to death in after school brawl over pepper spray incident

Rustenburg - A Grade 10 schoolboy was stabbed to death in an after school fight in Brakpan on Thursday. The Gauteng department of education said the Grade 10 pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School was stabbed after school during a fight.

“It is alleged that this fight emanated from three Grade 10 boy learners pepper spraying other learners during schooling hours. “Subsequently, about eight learners confronted them about their behaviour and they stopped,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona. "However, it is alleged that the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons who are not from school.

“Accordingly, this group reportedly started a fight with the learners who were not pleased by their behaviour and started stabbing them. Unfortunately, one of the learners passed away from a fatal stab wound,” he said. “One learner allegedly escaped with minor injuries, while one of the alleged perpetrators was seriously injured. Both were taken to Pholosong Hospital in an ambulance.” Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said they disapproved of learners fighting among each other.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our learners, especially at hands of such a violent act. We strongly disapprove of learners fighting among each other. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the affected family and school community at large,” Chiloane said. He was expected to visit the school and the family of the deceased learner on Friday. Psycho-social support would be dispatched to provide necessary counselling and trauma support.

