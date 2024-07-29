Grade 10 learner stabbed to death by Grade 9 pupil in gang-related incident at Eastern Cape School

A 20-year-old Grade 10 learner at Rocklands Intermediate School in Kariega, Eastern Cape, has been killed after allegedly being stabbed in his neck by a 17-year-old Grade 9 learner following gang-related violence at the school. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that the incident took place around 2pm on Friday, July 26, just outside the school gates.

He said that police were called to the scene where they discovered the body of a 20-year-old Grade 10 learner with a stab wound to his neck. “It is alleged that a 17-year-old Grade 9 pupil and the deceased were in a fight, and he was injured during the fight,” said Beetge. The weapon used to stab the learner is not known. Beetge said a murder case has been filed at the Kabega Park police station and will be investigated.

He said that the teen suspect was subsequently released into parental care and is scheduled to appear at Nerina Youth Centre Court on August 2. Meanwhile, Eastern Cape MEC of Education, Fundile Gade has conveyed his deepest condolences to the family of the slain learner. Gade urged parents to take the time to check their children’s bags for weapons before they go to school, citing that this practice could help reduce such incidents.

"We are very shocked by this incident because we always preach and believe each school is a safe haven for learners. We have also activated programs like anti-gangsterism, and anti-bullying including programs meant for social cohesion amongst leaders,” he said. Malibongwe Mtimka, the Department of Education spokesperson for the province, said that Gade and the departmental team are set to visit the bereaved family and the school this week to extend their condolences. He said that psychosocial support will be provided to the school, with a focus on helping the learners who witnessed the entire ordeal.