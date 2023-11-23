Grade 11 pupil misses exam after security guard allegedly kidnaps her from class while she was studying and rapes her

A 16-year-old Mpumalanga girl who went to school early to prepare for an exam ended up missing the exam after she was kidnapped and raped, allegedly by a security guard at the school in Allemansdrift, Vaalbank. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident took place on October 17.

Police arrested 48-year-old Stephen Makgobatlou, also known as Simon Matome, and he’s been remanded in custody. Police arrested 48-year-old Stephen Makgobatlou after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a 16-year-old pupil who came to school early to prepare for an exam. Picture: SAPS According to Mohlala, the victim was the first one to arrive at school at about 6am. On her arrival, the security guard was standing next to the gate, and she greeted him and proceeded to her class to prepare.

“Within a short space of time, the victim alleged that the security guard came to her class and said he was looking for a suspect who was trying to break in. He left her in class and returned with an iron rod,’’ explained Mohlala. Upon his return, he allegedly pulled her by her clothes and threatened to assault her with the iron rod should she make any noise. “She was forced to the bushes where the security guard allegedly raped her. At the time, neither the learners nor the teachers were at school."

The victim managed to escape after the security guard left her alone to go and buy food. “After he left, the victim went in the opposite direction where she got transport and reported the matter to the police,” said Mohlala. Police launched an immediate investigation, and Makgobatlou was arrested on the same evening.

He made her first court appearance on November 20, 2023. He was remanded in custody, and the case was postponed to November 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the act.