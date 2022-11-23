Grade 12 pupil accused of stealing phone forced to write matric exams next year after mob assault leaves her in hospital

Durban - A Grade 12 pupil was rushed to hospital after she was attacked and severely assaulted by a mob of boys from her class this week. KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said the 19-year-old will have to write her matric examinations next year.

The pupil was assaulted just moments after writing her Zulu exam. It is alleged that teen was accused of stealing a cellphone. She was then taken from her school to J Section in uMlazi where she was assaulted at gunpoint. Bhekithemba police arrested four suspects aged between 17 and 24 for pointing of a firearm and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They have since appeared in court.

One suspect is believed to be on the run. The marks on the girl’s legs. Picture: Supplied The marks on the girl’s legs. Picture: Supplied

The premier said it is unfortunate that the teenager would not be able to complete writing her exams. “The Department of Education will make arrangements for her to write her matric examinations next year. Sadly, this incident is happening at a time when we are heightening our campaign of no violence against women and children. “We are appealing to our communities to have a zero tolerance stance against people who abuse women, children, learners, people with disabilities and the elderly. We will spare no effort to eradicate the scourge of violence against women and children wherever it raises its ugly head,” Dube-Ncube said.