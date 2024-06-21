Grade 8 learner arrested for possession of unlicenced firearm and stolen goods, released to his mom

Police at Giyani, under the Mopani District in Limpopo arrested a 16-year-old boy for possession of suspected stolen property, and an unlicenced firearm with ammunition. The incident took place at Thomo village on Tuesday at around midnight, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“It is reported that police were conducting patrol duties when they received information about a 16-year-old who was spotted walking along the street to his residence,” he said. “The police followed up on the information that led them to a house at Thomo village, and upon arrival, they found the suspect with his mother inside the house,” said Ledwaba. “The minor was asked about the firearm, but he denied the allegations that he had a firearm. The police then searched the house and found live ammunition. The police continued with search and discovered a bundle of cellphone airtime, seven cellphones together with an unlicenced firearm that was concealed inside the roof of the house.”

Police said the Grade 8 learner could not provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the firearm, the airtime stock, and other items. The teenager was immediately apprehended for possession of an unlicenced firearm and stolen property. “The minor was later released under parental supervision and further for the arrangements with the the probation officer to be roped in. The minor will make his first appearance at Giyani Magistrate’s Court in due course,” said Ledwaba.