Grandfather, uncle in court on rape charges in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - A grandfather and an uncle appeared in Mpumalanga courts for the rape of a granddaughter and the other’s niece in two separate incidents. An elderly man accused of raping his 18-year-old granddaughter appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court.

The 63-year-old from Mhluzi allegedly raped the granddaughter on several occasions between September 2015 and September 2022. "It is alleged that the suspect would threaten the victim not to tell anyone, including her mother, of the atrocities she was going through," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. "Eventually, the young girl finally broke her silence, and the matter was reported to the police, and the suspect was arrested as well as charged accordingly."

He appeared in court on Monday, and the case was postponed to September 27 for a formal bail application. In a separate case, a 27-year-old man appeared in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Monday for the alleged rape of his 14-year-old niece. His case was postponed to September 26 for a formal bail application.

Colonel Mdhluli said the uncle was arrested after the grandmother received a call from the school where her granddaughter attends, informing her that the girl was rushed to the clinic as she was not feeling well. "The victim was later referred to hospital, where she was examined by the Doctor, who confirmed her pregnancy. "It was then learned that the girl was allegedly raped on several occasions between June and August 2022 by her own uncle, who resides with them. It is said that the uncle would sneak into her bedroom and rape her then threaten her not to tell anyone about the ordeal," Mdhluli said.

