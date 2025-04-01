Grandmother sentenced to 10 years for brutal assault on grandson over bedwetting

In a harrowing case in Botlokwa, Limpopo, a 43-year-old grandmother has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting her four-year-old grandson with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The Morebeng Regional Court found the woman guilty despite her plea of not guilty, following a chilling account of abuse presented through the testimonies of several witnesses, including neighbours and her former boyfriend.

The case, brought to light by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was described by NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, as one of appalling child cruelty. According to the NPA, the abuse began in 2023 when the grandmother reportedly lashed out at the boy, punishing him for bedwetting. In what can only be termed as a horrific escalation of violence, she not only struck the child with a tree stick repeatedly but even attempted to inflict further injury by threatening to cut the boy’s private parts as a misguided solution to the issue of bedwetting. The young victim sustained multiple scars on his body and face, marking him with trauma he will carry for life. This disturbing behaviour did not go unnoticed; concerned neighbours intervened, and it was the grandmother’s then-boyfriend who ultimately reported the abuse, leading to her arrest.