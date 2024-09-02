Grandson arrested after 90-year-old man found with stab wound to throat

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his grandfather in Komani in the Eastern Cape. The 90-year-old was found murdered on Sizani Street in Mlungisi Township.

Eastern Cape police said on their arrival at the crime scene the victim was seated in his chair covered with a blanket and had a stab wound to his throat. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said a case of murder was opened for investigation. “Preliminary investigation was done, and the grandson was taken in for questioning at Mlungisi SAPS,” Mdleleni said.

“On investigation police discovered that the grandson is allegedly responsible for the murder of his grandfather. He was immediately arrested and charged for murder.” The man is expected to make a first appearance in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The Chris Hani District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph has expressed his shock and sadness on such barbaric acts that claimed the life of a defenseless elderly man.

"The SAPS will work together with NPA to ensure the successful prosecution. I call upon the communities to report incidents where elderly citizens are victimized or abused," said Adolph. In a recent incident in KZN, a man was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his grandmother. Beatrice De Lange, 80, was decapitated in her Pinetown home in June.

Police arrested her grandson in connection with the murder at the scene. They said when police arrived on scene the victim's body was found lying in the bedroom without the head, which was found in the lounge. The grandson is to undergo a mental evaluation.