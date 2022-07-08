‘Greedy’ man hijacked NPO and defrauded R1.5m from National Lotteries Commission

Pretoria – The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 46-year-old Christopher Tshivule to eight years imprisonment after he was found guilty of defrauding the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) of more than R1.5 million. Tshivule hijacked a non-profit organisation (NPO) called “The Message”, and used its documents to swindle the National Lotteries Commission, according to Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Story continues below Advertisement

“The court heard evidence of how Christopher Tshivule ‘hijacked’ a non-profit organisation called ‘The Message’, that operated in Bekkersdal. “Its main focus was youth development and empowerment. The chairperson of the NPO, Billy Itumeleng Semamane, convened a board meeting and discussed the proposal to approach the National Lotteries Commission for funding,” Mjonondwane said. “The board supported the idea and documents such as the NPO’s constitution and certificates were handed over to Tshivule, who had misrepresented himself as knowing a manager at NLC that can help them secure the funding.”

As time went by, and the funding not forthcoming, Semamane made inquiries with the NLC and discovered that their funding application was approved and dividends were paid to an account that Tshivhule was the sole signatory. According to the grant application form, Tshivule misrepresented himself as the chairperson of the NPO, and applied for funding in the amount of R3 million for the mobilisation and organising of a traditional arts festival, among other things. “On October 8, 2018, on the strength of the NPO’s certificate and fraudulent grant application form, funding worth R1 575 million was granted,” Mjonondwane said.

Story continues below Advertisement

In aggravation for sentence, for the State, advocate Phuti Matabane led evidence of probation officer Avashoni Makhavhu who recommended a direct imprisonment sentence. He said Tshivule was driven by greed when he defrauded money which was meant to uplift the community of Bekkersdal. Matabane submitted that the NLC is on the brink of collapse, “as a result of greedy individuals like Tshivule that have milked its coffers, without thinking of the members of society that benefit from such funds”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said Tshivule pleaded guilty, not as a sign of remorse but as he was aware that there was overwhelming evidence against him. In sentencing Tshivule, Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi remarked that white-collar crimes in South Africa have reached alarming proportions, and that courts must send a message that crime shall be dealt with severely. IOL