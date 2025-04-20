Independent Online
Sunday, April 20, 2025

Groblersdal woman, 31, faces murder charges after ex-boyfriend's stabbing

Woman, 31, arrested for murder after stabbing ex-boyfriend in Groblersdal. Police urge couples to seek professional assistance in troubled relationships rather than resorting to violence.

Image by: File

Published 6m ago

A 31-year-old woman is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her former boyfriend to death in Groblersdal, Sekhukhune District, on Saturday.

According to police reports, officers were alerted to a murder scene in Groblersdal, where they discovered the deceased lying on the veranda.

The suspect, identified as the victim's ex-girlfriend, was found at the scene with a friend.

It is believed that the victim arrived at the location to find the woman with another person, leading to a heated argument. In the midst of the confrontation, the woman allegedly stabbed the man with a sharp object.

The victim attempted to flee the scene but collapsed on the veranda, where he was later declared dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and is now facing a murder charge.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala,expressed his concern over the rise in violent reactions within romantic relationships.

“I once again warn individuals in romantic relationships to seek assistance when they encounter challenges instead of resorting to violence,” Manala said.

“Relevant professionals should be approached to assist in solving differences, rather than allowing emotions to lead to deadly consequences.”

The suspect is set to appear before the local Magistrate’s Court soon.

IOL News

