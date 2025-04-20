Groblersdal woman, 31, faces murder charges after ex-boyfriend's stabbing

A 31-year-old woman is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her former boyfriend to death in Groblersdal, Sekhukhune District, on Saturday. According to police reports, officers were alerted to a murder scene in Groblersdal, where they discovered the deceased lying on the veranda.

The suspect, identified as the victim's ex-girlfriend, was found at the scene with a friend. It is believed that the victim arrived at the location to find the woman with another person, leading to a heated argument. In the midst of the confrontation, the woman allegedly stabbed the man with a sharp object. The victim attempted to flee the scene but collapsed on the veranda, where he was later declared dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and is now facing a murder charge. Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala,expressed his concern over the rise in violent reactions within romantic relationships. “I once again warn individuals in romantic relationships to seek assistance when they encounter challenges instead of resorting to violence,” Manala said.

“Relevant professionals should be approached to assist in solving differences, rather than allowing emotions to lead to deadly consequences.” The suspect is set to appear before the local Magistrate’s Court soon. [email protected]