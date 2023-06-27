Grocery hampers meant for the poor allegedly stolen while being transported

Durban - Over 2,000 grocery hampers destined for underprivileged people were allegedly stolen while being transported. Prem Balram, director of private security company Reaction Unit based in KwaZulu-Natal, said a total of 2,200 grocery hampers were allegedly stolen between Pretoria and Cape Town.

The hampers were destined for Cape Town. The contents of the grocery hampers. Picture: Supplied/ Rusa “Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was contacted by a member of the public requesting assistance to locate the goods in transit. According to the caller, grocery hampers were loaded onto a Volvo and Freightliner on June 19,” Balram said. “Both trucks departed from Roseville in Pretoria, but failed to arrive at the destination. Attempts to track the owner and drivers of the trucks are unsuccessful.

“The hampers were expected to be distributed to 2,200 destitute families,” he said. Balram said a case of theft had been opened at Hercules SAPS in Pretoria. The SAPS have been approached for comment.

He appealed to anyone with information regarding the stolen goods, to contact Rusa on 086 1234 333. In another incident, in Durban a week ago, a Durban Tourism banner worth R18,000, was allegedly stolen by two suspects during the early hours of June 13. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and shows one suspect removing the banner while the other suspect kept watch.