Group of 20 armed robbers go on rampage at filling station, tourist centre in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt after a group of around 20 robbers stormed a filling station and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened at a filling station in Graskop in the early hours of Tuesday.

“According to the report, a group of more than 20 armed suspects who covered their faces with balaclavas reportedly stormed into a certain filling station in Graskop, an area which is regarded as one of the tourist destinations in the province,” said Mohlala. “The report further indicates that on that day, the said suspects initially posed as clients who wanted to refill at the fuel station around 00h00 (midnight). “However, when fuel attendants offered their assistance, the suspects reportedly held them at gunpoint, thereby tying all of them with cable ties.”

The cashier at the business premises was also held hostage and allegedly ordered to show the robbers where the drop-in-safe was situated. “Later, the suspects allegedly detonated some explosives to open the safe, then they reportedly made off with undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mohlala. “It is also alleged that few minutes later, the suspects went to a tourist centre, a business premises which is nearby and is mostly visited by tourists. The premises is situated few metres away from the said filling station, which was attacked earlier.”

At the tourist centre, the assailants allegedly held a security guard at gunpoint and then tied him with cable ties. “The suspects then somehow disabled the alarm system before accessing the building and detonated some explosives to access cash from the safe. They reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mohlala. “Members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects can call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111. Alternatively, information may be sent via MySAPSApp. All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

