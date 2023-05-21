Group suspected to be behind a series of North West robberies arrested shortly after robbing a shop

Joburg - A group of male suspects, suspected to be behind a series of robberies in the North West, was arrested after the Orkney Visible Policing and Stilfontein K9 members joined forces on Friday morning shortly after another robbery. The vehicle in which the five occupants were travelling was spotted and stopped on the R30 road in Lourens Park, Orkney only 30 minutes after a robbery at a cellphone shop in Klerksdorp had been reported to the police.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh said police recovered and seized 14 stolen cellphones. When police searched the vehicle they also found a firearm and ammunition which was stolen during a reported housebreaking. Investigations by the police have revealed that the firearm found in the suspects’ car had been stolen in the Free State during a reported housebreaking.