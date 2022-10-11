Gruesome find: 21-year-old man charged with murder after the bodies of 6 women are found tied up

Durban – A 21 year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after he was linked to the bodies of six women found in Johannesburg, Gauteng, according to reports. Police were called out to a panel beating building in Village Main, in the Johannesburg CBD, to investigate a foul smell coming out of a room in the building, Timeslive reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the body of a missing woman was found. According to police, the suspect was the last person seen with her at 8pm on October 2, hence his arrest. A layered view of the area where the bodies were found. Picture: Google maps. “The police were called to the building due to a foul smell coming out of one of the rooms. That is when a body of a woman was found. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.”

After questioning the suspect, the police went back to the building where they found the bodies of five more women. All five bodies were badly decomposed, Muridili added. It was further reported that the six bodies were found tied up. It is alleged the suspect had the keys to the building where he had been storing the bodies.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at a late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification. “The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder,” Muridili said. The police have not yet determined when the murders of the other five women took place. Muridili said the provincial murder and robbery unit was investigating.

Story continues below Advertisement