Guard accused of killing protester on the run after he was released on bail

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for Nqubeko Bright Mchunu who disappeared after he was released on bail for the murder of Tshepo Maseko who was killed during a protest. Mchunu, 41, is accused of fatally shooting Maseko, 33, in August 2022 when members of Steve Tshwete Municipality were protesting over salary increases and other benefits.

At the time, Mchunu worked at the municipality’s headquarters in Middleburg. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Mchunu first appeared at the Middleburg Magistrate's Court was on August, 19, 2022 where he was released on R10,000 bail in September 2022. “The proceedings continued in court until March, 9, 2023 but thereafter, Mchunu never returned to court. The matter was postponed to April, 11, 2023, where a warrant for his arrest was issued,” said Mdhluli.

He added that Mchunu was originally from Mbongolwane, near Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. Police request anyone who might have information about Mchunu’s whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Sizwe Malinga, on 079 286 8550, or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be shared via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.