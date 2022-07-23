Guards at Middelburg Provincial Hospital allegedly shot by other security guards

Pretoria – The police in Mpumalanga are investigation an incident where security guards on duty at the Middelburg Provincial Hospital were allegedly attacked by another group of security guards from a different company. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, police spokesperson in Mpumalanga said the incident occurred at the hospital on Thursday.

“During the incident no one was hospitalised. However, one guard was treated for injuries then later discharged from hospital. It is further alleged that rubber bullets were used,” said Mohlala. “The matter was reported to the police in Middelburg and so far, five suspects aged between 26 and 40 have been arrested. The charges range from discharging a firearm in the public space and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.” Police are also probing the allegations of a live round being fired during the incident.

“The motive is yet to be established however the five suspects are expected to appear at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court soon facing the said charges,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly condemned” the incident and reminded members of the security cluster that their core duty is to maintain peace. “The behaviour displayed at the hospital can never be tolerated or accepted especially coming from the security officers or any officer of the law. Instead, members of the security cluster should be exemplary in conduct. We hope that the law will take its course,” said Manamela.

