Gubta Meats owners to remain in jail, charges against minor withdrawn

The two owners of Gubta Meats in the Western Cape and their employees made a second appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the charges against the minor had been withdrawn, adding that he been referred to the Department of Social Development for investigation.

Their court appearance follows a raid by the The City of Cape Town and police at a make-shift butchery in Mfuleni last week. Acting on a tip-off authorities found sausages being prepared in unsanitary conditions. The butchery was immediately closed and the place declared a crime scene.

The owners Abdi Kadiye, 34, and Mohammed Ali Ahmed, 36, both Somali nationals and their employees Kondwani Mwezhande, 29, Smart Chipod, 25, both Malawian nationals and Abduaallah Abdinour, a Somalian national face an array of charges which include contravention of the Food Stuff and Cosmetics Act 54 of 1972 and contravention of the Immigration Act. NPA spokesperson in the Western Cape Eric Ntabazalila said the case against the three employees has been adjourned to November 25, 2024 for bail information. “Their date for bail application has not been confirmed yet as the court needs to secure an interpreter who speaks Chichewa - language spoken in Malawi.”