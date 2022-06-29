Gun-toting Corrie Pretorius denied bail after assaulting Limpopo teenager over salt

Pretoria – Limpopo man Corrie Pretorius, arrested after a video of him severely assaulting and pointing a firearm at 16-year-old Kopano Makweng went viral, was denied bail by the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court today. The court, citing the massive protests happening in the town, noted that Pretorius’s safety would not be guaranteed if he was released.

Previously, the court heard that Pretorius’s wife has opened cases of intimidation as several people were phoning her and threatening her while others were visiting her place of residence. The matter was postponed to September 6, while Pretorius remains in custody. In his bail application, Pretorius begged the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court to release him on bail, insisting that he has been assaulted in custody.

“I respectfully submit that if released on bail, my release would not induce a sense of shock or outrage and will not disturb the public order of undermine public peace and security. I further submit that my safety will not be jeopardised by my release on bail,” Pretorius told the court through his legal representative, advocate JJ Venter. Last week, Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the incident took place at a shop in Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on June 15. Pretorius was arrested the following day.

Malabi-Dzhangi previously said Pretorius was appearing in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the teenager, and pointing a firearm. “It is alleged that the complainant and his cousin were at Fat Cake City shop when the victim asked to use the same seasoning as the accused (Pretorius). He became furious and started assaulting the minor boy (Kopano) by pushing him outside the store. “He continued assaulting the boy while pointing at him with a firearm, until the accused eventually left the complainant lying on the ground. A video of the incident was captured and posted on social media,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The teenager was later taken to Groblersdal Hospital, where he got medical attention and was later discharged. Kopano’s family has told Pretoria News that they are not sure if the teenager will ever recover from the ordeal and assault. The family have also accused the Pretorius family of displaying a “no-care” attitude toward their beaten son, saying they had made no effort to apologise.

