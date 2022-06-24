Gun-toting Limpopo man to seek bail after assaulting teenager over salt

Pretoria – The 52-year-old Limpopo man, Corrie Pretorius who was arrested after a video of him severely assaulting and pointing a firearm at 16-year-old Kopano Makweng went viral, is set to seek bail in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court today. Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the incident took place at a shop in Groblersdal Game Shopping Centre on June 15.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pretorius was arrested the following day. On Friday last week, Malabi-Dzhangi said Pretorius had appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on the teenager, and pointing of a firearm. “It is alleged that the complainant and his cousin were at Fat Cake City shop when the victim asked to use the same seasoning as the accused (Pretorius). He became furious and started assaulting the minor boy (Kopano) by pushing him outside the store.

“He continued assaulting the boy while pointing him with a firearm, until the accused eventually left the complainant lying on the ground. A video of the incident was captured and posted on social media,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. The teenager was later taken to Groblersdal Hospital, where he got medical attention and was later discharged. The matter was last week postponed to today, for bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pretorius was remanded in custody. Earlier this week, Kopano’s family told Pretoria News that they are not sure if the teenager will ever recover from the ordeal and assault. The family have also accused the Pretorius family of displaying a “no-care” attitude toward their beaten son, saying they had made no effort to apologise.

Story continues below Advertisement