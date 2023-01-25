Gun-toting robbers blow up cash van in Mpumalanga, leaving guard dead and two more injured

A cash guard has been shot dead and his two colleagues injured following a brazen heist in Mpumalanga yesterday (Wednesday) morning. According to Emer--G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, emergency teams were alerted to the incident just before 11am.

Story continues below Advertisement

The cash-carrying vehicle was travelling along the R40 between White River and Hazyview when it came under fire. "Reports from the scene are that an unknown number of armed suspects ambushed the cash van before blowing it up with an explosive device. A shoot-out ensued, resulting in one officer sustaining fatal gunshot wounds and two others being left with moderate injuries," Van Reenen said. He said the guard was declared dead by paramedics.

Van Reenen said the two injured colleagues were treated and stabilised at the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for further care. In a separate incident, Rustenburg police are searching for a gang of men who bombed a cash van on the N12 in the North West. The men, travelling in four cars, rammed into the cash van en route to Wolmaransstad from Klerksdorp, causing it to come to a standstill.

Story continues below Advertisement